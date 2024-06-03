Taunton crossing guard charged, accused of attacking parent, then confronting news crews at court

A school crossing guard from Taunton was fired on Monday after allegedly assaulting a mother and child with a stop sign stick. The man then confronted several news crews outside of his arraignment.

Louis Chaves, 68, of Taunton, is charged with three counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (handheld stop sign stick).

According to a police report, a woman and her daughter drove through an intersection outside of Taunton High School around 7:30 a.m. when the woman had to sneeze and stopped her car.

She claims Chaves then walked up to her passenger side window and began yelling at her. The argument escalated when Chaves put his stop stick sign through the passenger window and started swinging it around, striking the woman and her juvenile daughter while yelling expletives, according to the Taunton Police report.

“He [expletive] beat me with the stop sign stick!” the victim reportedly told police.

Chaves then allegedly swung the sign at the victim’s vehicle. The victim then got out of her car where authorities say a physical confrontation occurred and Chaves allegedly kept attacking her with the sign before throwing her to the ground and kicking her.

Officials say they noticed several lacerations to the victim’s arms.

Taunton Public Schools says Chaves was fired immediately following the assault.

After his arraignment, he got into a confrontation with several news outlets, including our own.

Video shows Chaves shoving the camera away while crews attempt to get a comment from him about the assault charges.

Our photojournalist was uninjured during the encounter.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

