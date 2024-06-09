Taunton crossing guard arrested; work restarts on Rt. 24/140: Top stories

Before we begin the new week in earnest, we're taking a look back at the week that was, and the stories that led the news with Taunton Daily Gazette readers.

A Taunton mom with kidney disease who does her own dialysis. This is Roshanda Turner’s story.

The gym at Dighton Middle School has been dedicated as the John P. "Mash" Masciarelli Gymnasium.

Day of Portugal is happening this week, and Taunton has events planned.

Taunton crossing guard arrested twice in one day

Police reports reveal new details about both incidents after a former Taunton Public Schools crossing guard was arrested twice in one day for allegedly assaulting people.

Former Taunton school crossing guard Louis Freitas Chaves was first charged with assaulting occupants of a vehicle outside Taunton High School on the morning of Monday, June 3 while he was on duty.

Then he was was arrested a second time after allegedly losing his cool with TV news crews after he was arraigned in Taunton District Court in connection with the first incident.

Former Taunton Public Schools crossing guard Louis Chaves is seen here in October 2023.

Charles Winokoor has the story.

Crossing guard arrested: Police reports reveal new details after Taunton crossing guard arrested twice in one day

Work restarts on Rt. 24/140 in Taunton

After work on the Route 24/Route 140 construction project was abruptly halted last fall after the contractor walked off the job, work has picked up this past winter with a new contractor.

The new contractor, Manafort Brothers Incorporated, with offices in Worcester and Cumberland, Rhode Island, took over the project on Jan. 5, according to Massachusetts Department of Transportation spokesperson John Goggin.

Here's what we know about the current state of the project, as of this writing.

Work restarts on Rt. 24/140 in Taunton: What to know about timeline, new contractor, more

Things To Do: Taunton River Festival

The Taunton River Festival is back today, Sunday, June 9.

Families walk through the stands at the Taunton River Festival in this file photo.

Here's what you need to know before you go, plus some other fun happenings from around the SouthCoast.

Things To Do: Taunton River Festival; Be You Prom in Fall River; 'The Minotaur' in Marion

Joyful moment as Taunton police sergeant reunites with toddler he saved from choking

A Taunton Police sergeant was reunited with a 2-year-old boy he helped save when the boy was choking on a piece of food at a daycare in May.

Sgt. Matthew Laranjo was greeted at the Taunton Police station on May 30 by 2-year-old Joseph Teodoro and his parents, Rafaella Teodoro and Magnun Teodoro, according to a written statement on Tuesday, June 4, from Taunton Police Chief Ed Walsh.

Taunton Police Sgt. Matthew Laranjo holds 2-year-old Joseph Teodoro alongside Joseph's parents Rafaella Teodoro and Magnun Teodoro on Thursday, May 30, 2024, after reuniting for the first time since Laranjo helped to save Joseph's life when he was choking on food at his daycare in Thursday, May 9.

The family thanked Laranjo for helping to save Joseph's life.

A hug and a thank you: Joyful moment as Taunton police sergeant reunites with toddler he saved from choking

Taunton Eats: Favorite Portuguese foods, live music at Taunton Sports' Holy Ghost Feast

Every week, Taunton Eats puts together a list of meal deals, special events, and mouth-watering offerings at local eateries.

This week, Taunton Sports Club has been gearing up for its Holy Ghost Feast.

Sopas are prepared for a Holy Ghost Feast in Taunton in 2021.

Here's who will be performing that weekend, plus all of the delicious Portuguese foods on offer.

Taunton Eats: Favorite Portuguese foods, live music at Taunton Sports' Holy Ghost Feast

