Tatum ISD school board member dies, district mourning

TATUM, Texas (KETK) – Tatum ISD said that Karen Mcllwain, who served on the district’s Board of Trustees since 2002, passed away recently.

From left to right: Dr. J.P. Richardson – Superintendent, Matt Crawford – Member, Dennis Williams – Vice President, Kip Amick – Member, Karen McIlwain – Secretary, Curt Smith- Member, Stephen Skinner – Member, Everigester Adams, Jr. – President. Photo courtesy of Tatum ISD.

Superintendent J.P Richardson said that Mcllwain served passionately in the district and community of Tatum.

“Our hearts mourn for her, and our thoughts and prayers are with her daughter Erika, sons Kevin and Devin, and their families. Karen was a dedicated public servant not only in the school district but also in the community. She was deeply committed to the betterment of Tatum ISD. She has served passionately on the Tatum ISD Board of Trustees since 2002. She was a tireless advocate for the district and the community of Tatum. We celebrate her life and are thankful for her many contributions and support for our students, staff, and their families. We pray for healing in the hearts of those who knew and loved her.” J.P. Richardson, Ed. D., Superintendent of Tatum ISD

