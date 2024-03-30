Tattered Cover seeks to reschedule hearing, considers buyout options

DENVER (KDVR) — The Tattered Cover Book Store is asking the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Colorado to reschedule a hearing to consider confirmation of its reorganization plan so the company can respond to potential buyers.

According to a press release from the locally beloved book store, Bended Page, LLC, the owner and operator of Tattered Cover, is in discussions with “individuals and businesses across the U.S.”

The company said it also anticipates other potential buyers reaching out as word spreads that they may be able to acquire the independent bookstore.

Tattered Cover bookstore files for bankruptcy, to close 3 stores

Bended Page filed a voluntary petition for reorganization in court on Oct. 16, 2023, so the company could have supportive financing while working through the Chapter 11 filing. The filing was so the business could quickly overcome “substantial financial issues that stymied the 53-year-old bookstore’s liquidity and ability to recover from changing market conditions

exacerbated by the COVID pandemic,” according to the release.

A proposed reorganization plan was submitted on March 7, and the court scheduled a confirmation hearing for May 28.

The business said a critical measure in its restructuring was securing Debtor-in-Possession financing from Read Colorado, LLC. This allowed Tattered Cover to extend its operations beyond October, “despite its lack of inventory, cash and financing options at the time,” the company stated.

“Read Colorado’s DIP loan was the lifeline that allowed Tattered Cover to rework itself into a strong position to be acquired by people who share our commitment to independent bookstores,” said CEO Brad Dempsey in the store’s release. “It supported ongoing operations so we could pay wages and benefits for more than 70 employees, as well as severance to those we had to let go when we consolidated our store locations. We were able to keep paying rent at our four local stores, host many terrific events and paid more than $300,000 in sales taxes to the communities we serve.”

The company reported in January that it was in debt for almost $3.4 million in unsecured claims. In the plan submitted on March 7, the company said it plans to get out of bankruptcy by June and was debating keeping the four remaining locations open or even moving them to less pricy locations.

The company also said it would be profitable again by next year, under the filed bankruptcy plan.

Bended Page stated in its release that a sale process will require reorganization plan amendments, as well as clarification and court approval for responding to bids from potential buyers. The company also said it will not publicly speculate regarding potential buyers.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.