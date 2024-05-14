Tate says he has 'experience and the ability to run the sheriff's office'

May 14—Glenn Tate promises to have an "open door" for the citizens of Whitfield County. Tate faces Darrien Pierce, Travis Presley, Glenn Swinney and Frank Torres in the May 21 Republican Party primary for sheriff. With experience in both law enforcement and management, Tate said he will respond to resident "complaints and problems no matter how big or small."

Dalton Daily Citizen: Why are you seeking office?

Tate: I am seeking office to help make the office more citizen friendly. If elected, I will reach out to the people and keep them informed of the problems in Whitfield County. I need to keep in touch with the people to hear their complaints and problems. If elected one of the biggest problems will be working on the drug problem. I want to educate the young adults, parents, guardians, grandparents on how to see and avoid the drug problems. I would also like to develop a drug task force.

DDC: What makes you the most qualified candidate?

Tate: My training and experience in both law enforcement (over a decade) and management, with budgeting skills (over two decades) and specialized training in law enforcement traffic enforcement, special response team, accident reconstructionist and federal commercial vehicle inspector. Also, the fact that I have managed over 400 individuals with several multimillion dollar companies. I handled the budget for a multimillion dollar distribution center. I am very mature, level-headed and have the ability to think with wisdom and knowledge to run a sheriff's office.

Tate said his "training and experience with law enforcement were obtained with the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office and the Varnell Police Department."

Tate said he was a safety supervisor with U.S. Xpress in Tunnel Hill for several years and also served as a transportation manager with Kroger in Houston, Texas.

"I was in charge of the management and budgeting (over $2 million per quarter) for the transportation department with over 100 drivers, 126 stores and a distribution center," he said.

"I am currently a safety specialist with Mohawk Industries," he said.

Tate said he is also responsible for the "transportation side of the Daltile Corp. which covers all the drivers in the whole U.S. ... with over 400 employees to manage."

DDC: What do you think will be the major challenges facing the sheriff's office over the next four years and what will you do to address those challenges?

Tate: I feel the challenges will be building the trust back with some of the citizens and deputies within the sheriff's office. I feel there is a need to rebuild the morale within the sheriff's office. I would like to also build an open door trust with the citizens of Whitfield County. Again, the drug issue is a problem along with the animal control issues within the county. I receive numerous complaints regarding both drug problems and animal control issues. I will work tirelessly with other departments and citizens to help fix these problems.

DDC: What are your views regarding government transparency?

Tate: This is a high priority if elected sheriff. The citizens as taxpayers should be able to see what their tax dollars are doing for them in this county. The citizens should be able to reach out to their sheriff and be able to speak or voice their complaints or problems and get a response from their sheriff's office. I will respond to the citizens. I will answer their complaints and problems no matter how big or small.

DDC: In just a few words, what else would you like to tell the community about your background, experience, education, qualifications or why a voter should vote for you?

Tate: I feel the citizens should be confident I have the experience and the ability to run the sheriff's office, I am a well-mannered and level-headed, experienced person who has worked previously with the citizens of Whitfield County and who has experience managing large numbers of employees and has multimillion-dollar budgeting experience. I want to work for you the citizens of Whitfield County to make this county the safest and best place to work and live. You the citizens are like family, and I will protect you just as I protect my family.