Taste of Soul Family Festival brings hundreds together in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Taste of Soul Family Festival was held at the Orion Amphitheater on Saturday, bringing the Huntsville community together for a day of food, fun, and good vibes!

James Swan who helped organize the event says it’s a day that showcases the heart and soul of Huntsville through music, food, and fun.

“Here in Huntsville, we have many things from food music to art, to even helping out in the community,” Swan said. “This is an event that allows small businesses, artists, from music to creative arts all different types that create the complete taste of soul here in Alabama.”

Saturday’s event also featured live performances from the DazzlinDymes Dance Team of Huntsville and the Mae Jemison High School Band.

Know for his Crown Peach Wings, Mr. Mop it BBQ Pitmaster Micheal Freeman says an outing like this provides local businesses with a platform.

“An event like this, it’s put us in the spotlight, it gives us major publicity. We’re an upcoming business in Huntsville, Mr. Mop it BBQ, the food truck is booming, and we love what the community is doing for everybody,” Freeman told News 19.

For Huntsville natives like Carla McGuire, people coming together for this family-friendly event is why they love calling the Rocket City their home.

“I see that Huntsville is bringing a lot of diversity and it’s okay to have an event like this because it empowers the community to be out and about, to have tasteful food, to showcase different businesses and vendors, and it’s also for a great cause,” McGuire said.

Considering March is Women’s History Month, proceeds from the event will support the 1st Lady Empowerment Foundation, which is an organization focusing on self-esteem, goal chasing, and mental health initiatives for young women across the Tennessee Valley.

