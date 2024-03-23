Taste of Sheboygan Cookbook seeks recipe submissions

SHEBOYGAN — In honor of the launch of Bravo’s “Top Chef: Wisconsin,” Sheboygan’s Blue Harbor Resort is kicking off a call for local Sheboygan recipes to feature in an inaugural Taste of Sheboygan Cookbook to benefit the Sheboygan County Food Bank.

Locals are encouraged to break out their culinary skills or crack open the family recipe box to submit original recipes for consideration in the release of the 2024 cookbook.

In cooperation with Taste of Sheboygan being held at Blue Harbor Resort from 5 to 7 p.m. April 9, a portion of the proceeds from cookbook sales will benefit the Sheboygan County Food Bank.

Blue Harbor said tickets for Taste of Sheboygan were already “extremely limited and it is anticipated the event will be sold out in advance.”

For the cookbook, anyone older than 18 is encouraged to submit up to one recipe per category by 11:59 p.m. April 1. Submissions are accepted online only.

Those who submit recipes chosen for inclusion in the cookbook will receive a complimentary digital copy of the cookbook.

For more details or to submit a recipe, visit https://www.blueharborresort.com/cookbook-submissions.

Wade House announces authors for April Tap Room Talks

The Wade House Tap Room Talks speaker series will feature two noted Wisconsin authors in April.

Mary Elise Antoine will present her book “Enslaved, Indentured, Free: Five Black Women on the Upper Mississippi 1800 to 1850” April 4 and Susan Apps-Bodilly, author of “Old Farm Country Cookbook,” will speak about her book April 20.

The events, held in the Wade House Visitor Center at W7965 State 23, Greenbush, will include a Q&A and the chance to purchase a book signed by the author. Cost is $7 for adults and teens, $5 for seniors (65 and older) and $5 for children (5-12). Reservations are highly recommended. Go to wadehouse.org for further information or call 608-264-4848.

Kohler’s Grace United Church of Christ to hold 100th anniversary event

Grace United Church of Christ, 500 School St. in Kohler, is sponsoring a program titled “A Display of Grace” in honor of its 100th anniversary.

The program will include music by Lakeland University’s Chamber Winds and a presentation describing the church’s art glass windows designed by world-renowned artist Conrad Pickel. Refreshments will follow with time to view the history items on display spanning 100 years of Grace Church. Admission is free. Call the church office at 920-452-6795 for more details.

Acuity expands to Maryland

Sheboygan-based Acuity Insurance announced it will begin writing business in Maryland. Commercial lines insurance is available now, and personal lines will be available later this year, it said.

“Acuity is proud to bring our unmatched strength and financial stability to agents and customers in our 32nd state,” Acuity President Melissa Winter said in a news release.

Acuity achieved the strongest growth in its history in 2023, and the company’s financial strength has been confirmed both by leading industry organizations as well as by its historical performance. The company insures nearly 150,000 businesses, including nearly 350,000 commercial vehicles, and more than 550,000 homes and private passenger autos across 32 states. It employs 1,600 people.

