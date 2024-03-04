'A task for all of us': Monárrez on challenge of fixing Worcester public school buildings

Worcester's new Doherty High School, left, will open in the fall. The existing school is shown at right.

WORCESTER ― Many students in Worcester are learning in classrooms dating back to the late 1800s and early 1990s.

"There's beauty in these older buildings. They're so incredibly detailed and the potential of what they can be is pretty spectacular," Superintendent Rachel Monárrez said at a meeting about district facilities Thursday. "And yet at the same time, obviously, the buildings aren't anywhere to what a modern business looks like today."

The Worcester Regional Research Bureau finalized a report this week that emphasized investing in Worcester Public Schools facilities and the importance of doing so for students' futures.

An assessment done in 2017 found that 22 of the 66 buildings in the district needed replacing or renovation including schools, district administration buildings and grounds. Monárrez said at the time the cost for urgent repairs was nearly $70 million.

"That was in 2017. So, you can only imagine where we are now in terms of the number of schools that need to be renovated or replaced," Monárrez said.

To obtain state funding for construction projects, the district has to apply through the Massachusetts School Building Association. The new Doherty Memorial High School, set to open next school year, and Burncoat High School, which the district wants to replace, have both received approval. The cost of projects like these is combined with Massachusetts School Building Association and city funding.

"There is a large fiscal impact on the overall city budget without a lot of revenue sources," Monárrez said. "The cost is a lot more than what the $70 million and this facilities assessment, which today shows more than 22 buildings that need to be replaced or renovated."

The Worcester Public Schools want to prepare students for their futures as much as possible, Monárrez said, which means adapting to the world of technology and artificial intelligence.

"To educate children and what the future is going to look like in our buildings that date back to the previous century is a hard place to bring all that together," Monárrez said. "Just logically it doesn't make sense."

Along with adapting to the ever-changing technological landscape, the district wants to expand opportunities to enhance students' technical skills like software development and programming.

"This is important to understanding the importance of school facilities on the ability for a child to thrive and be successful as an adult," Monárrez said. "School facilities are essential to making sure that we can create the learning environment and experiences that the children need so that they practice the vision of a learner starting in kindergarten and practice it every year and on upon graduation."

Recently Monárrez visited a couple of different schools; she did not say which ones. At one of the schools, a pipe had burst in the ceiling, drenching books.

At another school, she observed a student with a disability struggle to reach the second floor because of a lack of wheelchair accessibility. Every day, the student is taken out of their wheelchair and carried up the stairs along with their wheelchair. This issue is not an accelerated repair, Monárrez said, but vital for the district to address.

"The financial element of ADA implication is something we just talked about," said Paul Matthews, executive director and CEO of the Worcester Regional Research Bureau. "That's something that's been an ongoing priority."

By the end of 2028, Worcester Public Schools are "committed" to ensuring all school facilities have the infrastructure to support 21st-century teaching and learning environments, which is part of the district's strategic plan.

One of the district's goals is to increase spending on facilities, repairs and maintenance of schools, grounds and district buildings.

"We want to be responsive when our schools tell us that they need something," Monárrez said.

However, the district's budget for maintenance and repairs is tight. Monárrez said they have put additional funds aside for the projects and the city manager is working with the district to allocate enough funds.

Additionally, staff at elementary schools expressed concerns about students' playgrounds located on the same blacktop where teachers park. Living in a city means there is limited space, Monárrez said, but students need them to thrive.

"We as the district, the city, the community and the state really need to work together to come up with a workable situation that will allow our kids to have not just a sound infrastructure in terms of the building, but also the learning infrastructure inside and the things that every child should have like a playground and the ability to get in and out of the buildings without difficulty," Monárrez said. "This is a task for all of us."

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Monárrez emphasizes safety and accessibility in school renovations