Task force will meet to educate Sarasota businesses on employee childcare solutions

The Early Learning Coalition of Sarasota County has announced the date of its first informational session for employers and community business leaders interested in learning how to help alleviate the area’s crisis in childcare.

The session will be held from 10:30 a.m. to noon on Monday, June 17, at the Realtor Association of Sarasota and Manatee, located at 2320 Cattlemen Road in Sarasota.

The information session, organized by the ELC’s Childcare Business Task Force, will provide details on how employers can take advantage of state and federal programs and tax credits in exchange for helping employees with childcare challenges.

Brittany Lamont, president and CEO of the Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance, is leading the ELC Childcare Business Task Force.

Organizers also hope to link businesses with existing childcare center operators ready to expand but in need of support.

The information sessions follow a recent task force survey of area employers that found that the vast majority report major challenges among employees in affording childcare costs or finding available childcare at all. The impact to employers includes everything from increased turnover and absenteeism to serious recruitment barriers and a loss in business revenues and profits, the survey showed.

Statewide, the impacts of childcare shortages cost employers $4.47 billion each year, according to studies by the Florida Chamber Foundation.

Several local employers already have partnered with childcare providers such as the YMCA of Southwest Florida -- mirroring innovative efforts underway across the country in which states, local governments, parents and businesses are working together to find solutions.

These information sessions are coming on the heels of a huge blow to local childcare advocates, working parents and their employers after the Sarasota County Commission decided to cut funding for the ELC’s School Readiness Program.

The program -- supported by the area's Republican state legislative delegation -- has helped subsidize childcare costs for about 300 area low-income and working-class families through county and state matching funds. The Sarasota County Commission funding cuts will end those subsidies as of Oct. 1.

The ELC task force plans to hold several additional information sessions throughout the county, with future dates and locations to be announced in the weeks ahead.

This story comes from a partnership between the Sarasota Herald-Tribune and the Community Foundation of Sarasota County. Saundra Amrhein covers the Season of Sharing campaign, along with issues surrounding housing, utilities, child care and transportation in the area. She can be reached at samrhein@gannett.com.

