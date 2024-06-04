Task force: Florida's pollution approach may not be enough to clean ailing waters

Florida has programs and plans to clean up the state's ailing waterways, but it just may be that these efforts are not enough to clean the state's protected lakes, rivers and bays.

That was one thought from the state's Blue-Green Algae Task Force members, who met Tuesday in Live Oak to discuss nutrient pollution flowing off farm fields.

The state has all sorts of acronyms for how Florida's waters are supposed to be managed and monitored. There's TMDL, or total maximum daily load, for pollution like fecal coliform and BMPs, or Best Management Practices, for reducing pollution flowing from farmlands.

The state also has Basin Action Management Plans, or BMAPs.

But what it doesn't have in many areas is clean water, and it's possible that not enough is being done through these efforts to rid Florida's waters of pollution.

"It may be that we don’t meet the TMDL," said task force member and Florida Gulf Coast University professor Mike Parsons, anecdotally. "It could be we’ve done all we can do through BMAPs and practical agriculture practices."

Task force created to help clean up Florida's waterways

The task force was created by Gov. Ron DeSantis in 2019 with the idea of having some of the top water quality scientists in the state function as an advisory board to help clean up ailing waters.

The group meets several times each year and makes recommendations on policy and regulations to state lawmakers.

James Sullivan, a task force member and executive director of Florida Atlantic University’s Harbor Branch Oceanographic Institute in Fort Pierce, agreed.

"We may find out at the end that the horror story is we can't do it through BMPs (alone), and we have to take some other type of action," Sullivan said.

Task force members Tuesday heard from the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services and about BMP program, which is supposed to reduce the amount of farm pollution flowing through the state and to the coasts.

"It’s kind of a two-sided issue," said West Gregory, the agricultural department's agriculture water policy manager. "There is a perception in the public that farmers are the source of pollution and they're doing nothing about it, and there's a perception from the farmers that ‘why are we having to do all of this.' And quite frankly these folks care a lot, and their livelihood is tied to clean water. They really want to help."

State is trying to improve image of agriculture practices

Gregory said his office is trying to improve the public perception of best management practices meant to reduce load of nutrients that feed toxic algae outbreaks in Lake Okeechobee and in places like the Caloosahatchee River.

He said the department is working now on 50,000 parcels that likely consist of 90,000 aces of agriculture lands.

Getting these smaller operations to enroll in the voluntary program is part of the challenge, he said.

"Historically we emphasized enrolling big lands and we’re left with many smaller acres," Gregory said. "And we’re left with trying to understand who is doing agriculture."

The group meets again Sept. 20.

