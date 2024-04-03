Task force conducts 2 drug operations in Seneca County

The Seneca County Drug Task Force conducted two drug interdiction operations, on March 21 and March 28.

The Sandusky County Drug Task Force joined other area law enforcement in a two-day operation. Others assisting were the Fostoria Police Department, Tiffin Police Department and the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office.

Canine units from various law enforcement agencies were also utilized.

The two operations targeted several areas, resulting in 32 traffic stops, eight citations and five people arrested on various charges: resisting arrest; aggravated possession of drugs; possession of drug paraphernalia; driving under suspension; possessing drug abuse instruments; possession of criminal tools, and trafficking in drugs.

Several arrest warrants were served. Quantities of methamphetamine, fentanyl and prescription pills were also seized.

Chief Deputy Charles W. Boyer, unit coordinator, noted that drug interdiction (operations are essential in stemming the flow of illegal narcotics and countering the adverse effects of organized criminal groups. The drug unit is also attempting to add an outreach initiative to identify individuals who need assistance in various ways and offer it to them.

