Taser policies to change as part of $150K settlement in 'Black man walking at night' case

The Cincinnati Police Department will change its policies surrounding repeated Taser use as part of a $150,000 settlement with an autistic man, who according to his attorneys, was unjustifiably attacked by two officers in 2019 while simply walking home.

Brandon Davis

The policy changes and settlement were finalized when Brandon Davis' federal lawsuit was formally dismissed Monday in federal court in Cincinnati.

The civil rights lawsuit was filed in 2021 and alleged false arrest, unreasonable seizure and malicious prosecution. Davis, who is Black, initially faced charges including resisting arrest and jaywalking, but was acquitted of all charges at trial.

Attorneys for Davis said the two officers pursued "false charges" against him to justify their actions.

His attorneys said he lives with and depends on his mother for basic needs, had no criminal record and did not engage in any behavior that justified arrest or use of force. The lawsuit said he was targeted "for no reason other than he happened to be a Black man walking at night."

How the incident unfolded

The incident happened after 11 p.m. on Feb. 4, 2019. Davis, then 32, was walking from a friend's apartment to the home in Millvale he shared with his mother when the two officers approached him.

Davis was walking a predetermined route home, as part of a safety routine he had established with his mother, according to his attorneys. That route went along, but not through, a park. The police union said at the time that the officers saw him leaving the park, which the union described as a high crime area.

Image from body camera video showing the February 2019 arrest of Brandon Davis.

After Davis was asked what he was doing and replied that he hadn't done anything wrong, the officers rapidly approached him, shoved him into a chain-link fence, and one of the officers used a Taser on him. Davis was then shoved to the ground. One officer held Davis down with a knee in Davis' back while the second officer again shocked him with the Taser.

Davis was shocked seven times in two minutes and 14 seconds, according to his attorneys. The officers, they said, gave him competing commands.

More: Body camera video showing the arrest of autistic man

The Citizen Complaint Authority ultimately found that Officers Emily Heine and Weston Voss used excessive force but they were never disciplined, according to Davis' attorneys.

A spokeswoman for the city declined to comment. A police spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Davis: 'I'm still scared today'

In a statement, Davis said he hopes that the policy changes resulting from his lawsuit "will help protect other people from police abuse and violence."

"I shouldn't have had to go through that. I was just walking home," he said. "I'm still scared today because of what they did to me. I don't want it to happen to anybody else."

An attorney for Davis, Jacqueline Greene, said the settlement marks the city's commitment to change the way its officers use Tasers.

Before this case, Greene said, there were no written rules controlling the repeated use of Tasers by officers.

"In Brandon's case, that led to repeated, terrifying and tortuous Taser use for over two minutes, without allowing Brandon the chance to comply and without acknowledging that the Taser use itself caused him to be unable to do what Heine and Voss were ordering him to do while they continued to tase him," she said.

Greene said police now must allow anyone the opportunity to comply with orders before officers use their Tasers.

"Officers will be forced to assess whether their Taser use itself has affected a person's ability to comply before an officer can pull the trigger again," she said. "We also hope for a day when all Cincinnati police officers cease targeting young Black men for simply walking down the street."

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Cincinnati police to change Taser policies as part of $150K settlement