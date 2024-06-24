Tarrant sheriff’s deputies find man covered in dried blood. They’re trying to find out whose

An 18-year-old was found covered in dried blood when Tarrant County sheriff’s deputies responded to an accident near Markum Ranch and Interstate 20 early Monday, but investigators say the blood appears to be unrelated to that crash.

The Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Monday that deputies were sent to the area just before 2 a.m. to find Aaron Richard, the driver of a white pickup truck, with “a large amount of dried blood” on him and on his truck. They do not believe the blood was Richard’s and don’t believe it resulted from the accident to which deputies were responding.

Investigators are asking for the public’s help to find out what happened and where the blood came from.

The single-cab 1997 Chevrolet pickup had damage to the driver’s side front quarter panel, door and the tailgate, according to the release. The Texas license plate is DFH2650.

A Sheriff’s Office spokesperson told the Star-Telegram that the crash deputies responded to involved only Richard’s vehicle, but was not able to release any other detail on what happened or led up to the crash.

Investigators also found dried blood on the interior of the truck, on the driver’s side, and the outside of the truck bed, according to the release. The Sheriff’s Office did not say in the release if investigators believe anybody is in danger or has been killed.

Tarrant County court records indicate the Sheriff’s Office is working to file at least one charge against Richard on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. He was already serving a six-month probation sentence for a charge of disorderly conduct in Haltom City.

Tarrant County Jail records indicated Richard posted $500 bond on the driving while intoxicated charge but had not yet been released from the jail as of Monday around 5:30 p.m.

His probation began in February, according to court records. A charge of driving while intoxicated could also have impacts on his probation as a violation.

Robbie Hoy, the spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Office, said he was unable to provide additional details including Richard’s behavior or apparent state of mind when he was arrested, whether he required medical attention following the crash or if he had any other criminal history.

He also could not comment on whether investigators have any leads on a possible victim.

Anybody who has information that may be connected to Richard is asked to contact the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office at 817-884-1305.