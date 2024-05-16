Tarrant County jailer fired in connection with the death of Anthony Johnson Jr.

Read the latest in our coverage of the death of Anthony Johnson Jr. and other issues in Tarrant County jail.

A Tarrant County jailer was fired Thursday in connection to the death of Anthony Johnson Jr.

Johnson, a 31-year-old Marine veteran, died April 21 following an altercation with detention officers at the Tarrant County Jail during which he was pepper-sprayed by jailers, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Star-Telegram media partner WFAA reported that one of the jailers involved in case was fired Thursday morning by Sheriff Bill Waybourn, citing an attorney with the Combined Law Enforcement Associations of Texas.

The name of the fired officer has not been released.

Jane Bishkin, an attorney with CLEAT, told WFAA that the termination letter did not give a reason for the officer’s firing.

The Star-Telegram has requested video of what happened leading to Johnson’s death.

Autopsy results are still pending, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office website.

On Monday an attorney for Johnson’s family, Daryl Washington, told the Star-Telegram that the family still hadn’t heard anything from the Texas Rangers, who are investigating his death. Washington has said Johnson’s body had bruises that suggested force was used.

Anthony Johnson Jr.’s family demanded transparency from Tarrant County and its Sheriff’s Office in front of a packed meeting room on May 7.

“You can’t see my pain right now, but I can make sure y’all turn colors and see pain,” Anthony Johnson’s sister Janell Johnson told county commissioners.

Before allowing public comments, the commissioners listened to county administrator Chandler Merritt — who does not work for the Sheriff’s Office — read statements that had previously been released to the media about Anthony Johnson’s death in custody of the county jail.

Sheriff Bill Waybourn, who is regularly in attendance at commissioners court meetings, was not present, nor was any representative of his office.

On their way out of the meeting room and following her and her two daughters’ public comments, Johnson’s mother told commissioners, “We want that tape.”

Washington has also called for the release of the video.

“If it’s too much pressure for the sheriff to expose wrongdoing ... he needs to resign,” Washington told the Star-Telegram on May 8. “They’re going to try to keep it from coming out for a long time. It’s going to be damning. You’re going to see someone who didn’t want to die.”

County Commissioner Alisa Simmons asked for the video to be shown during the closed session of commissioners court. Her request was denied.

On May 9, County Commissioner Manny Ramirez called for transparency from the sheriff’s office.

“After observing the response to several recent critical incidents, including the most recent death in custody of Mr. Anthony Johnson, it has become apparent that we are not doing enough to share information with the public,” Ramirez said in a statement last week.

While the statement from Ramirez — former president of the Fort Worth Police Officers Association — stopped short of calling for the video’s release, it does lay out plans to set schedules for when videos are released, news conferences are held, news releases are disseminated and next-of-kin are updated.

The Texas Rangers have not responded to multiple requests for comment.