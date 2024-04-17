Tarpon man used housemate’s shotgun to ambush him after night of poker, cops say

A Tarpon Springs man facing a murder charge in his housemate’s death used the victim’s shotgun to ambush him after a night of drinking and poker, according to new details included in an arrest affidavit.

The shooting occurred at 2:42 a.m. Tuesday at a home on the 1100 block of Clarissa Court, according to Tarpon Springs police.

Officers arrived at the home to find Luke R. Barker, 45, suffering from three gunshot wounds. Barker was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

His housemate, Richard Lewis, 54, was arrested on a first-degree murder charge.

According to an arrest affidavit released Wednesday morning, Lewis came home after “a night of drinking and playing poker at a local bar” and “took possession of the victim’s pump action, camo colored shotgun.”

Lewis “took the victim’s shotgun from beside the victim’s bed, loaded it with three shotgun rounds, cycled all three rounds to ensure the shotgun worked, and then reloaded it,” the affidavit states.

Lewis then “loaded all three rounds again, putting one round into the chamber, and ensuring the safety was off.”

Lewis said he then waited for Barker to get home.

“When the victim laid on his bed, (Lewis) admitted he walked in the back door and fired one round at the victim,” the affidavit states. Lewis said he heard Barker say, “Ow, ow, ow.”

Lewis told officers he “chambered a second round and fired again” and “chambered a third round and fired again,” then saw Barker fall to the floor, the affidavit states.

Lewis said he then “walked outside, threw the shotgun in the yard and sat on an outside couch waiting for law enforcement to arrive,” the affidavit states.

Lewis told police that he was tired of being “put down,” “verbally abused” and “insulted in front of his friends,” the affidavit states.

“I did it because I wanted to,” the affidavit quotes him as saying, also noting that he had been read his rights. “It was not an accident.”

Property records show that Barker owned the home.

Lewis was being held at the Pinellas County Jail without bail on Wednesday morning. A plea had not yet been entered on his behalf.