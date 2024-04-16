A Tarot reading told her money was coming. A lottery ticket worth $500K was in her purse.

What's in your future? A Michigan woman wanted to know the answer to that question but didn't know that the answer was in the cards.

The 59-year-old, who chose to remain anonymous, is a Genesee County resident who visited a local Tarot reader after purchasing a $10 50X Wild Time scratch-off ticket, according to a press release from the Michigan Lottery.

“I have always told the people in my life that I was going to win the lottery one day,” the woman told lottery officials. “Once a week I purchase a few instant games, and I usually always buy them from the same store.”

Tarot, a form of entertainment, is often used to see what’s in someone’s near future.

Tarot cards are often used alongside oracle cards by a reader to tell what could happen to person over a set time period.

'Money would be coming'

While in the session, the woman was told money was coming, the lottery said. Little did she know that the prediction would be true.

“During my Tarot reading, I was told money would be coming into my life very soon,” the woman said. “I tried to think of ways this might happen, but I didn’t even think about the lottery tickets in my purse.”

Later that night, the woman decided to scratch-off the soon-to-be lucky ticket. After revealing the star symbol, the only thing the woman thought would align in this scenario was $10, the lottery said.

“Much to my surprise, I revealed a prize of $500,000! I tried to remain calm, but I knew right then and there this had just changed my life!” the woman said.

What she plans to do with the $500,000

After going to the Michigan Lottery Headquarters to claim her prize, the woman plans to spend her predicted lottery win in practical ways.

With her winnings, she plans to pay off her car, take a cruise with a friend, and invest the remaining lottery amount, the lottery said.

How much have 50X Wild Time players won on the game?

Beginning in February 2024, 50X Wild Time players have won more than $17 million. After purchasing a ticket, players have a chance to win prizes ranging from $10 to $500,000, according to the lottery.

As of Tuesday, the Michigan Lottery reported that millions in prizes remain, including:

Two $500,000 top prizes

93 $10,000 prizes

149 $1,000 prizes

What are the odds of winning 50X Wild Time?

The overall odds of winning 50X Wild Time are 1 and 3.34, according to the Michigan Lottery.

Where can you buy lottery tickets?

In order to purchase a ticket, you'll have to visit your local convenience store, gas station or grocery store - and in a handful of states, you can get tickets online.

You can also order tickets online through Jackpocket, the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network, in these U.S. states and territories: Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Puerto Rico, Texas, Washington D.C. and West Virginia. The Jackpocket app allows you to pick your lottery game and numbers, place your order, see your ticket and collect your winnings all using your phone or home computer.

