‘Targeted attack’: Update on death of mail carrier

WARREN- Police believe the suspect who shot and killed a mail carrier Saturday afternoon knew the victim.

Police are calling the shooting a “targeted attack.”

The shooting happened 1:44 p.m. Warren Police Department officers were dispatched to the 600 Block of Olive Avenue NE in reference to shots being fired.

“When Officers arrived to the area, they located 33-year-old U.S. Postal Service employee Jonte Davis suffering from a gunshot wound,” a release from Warren police states. “Davis had been shot while inside his U.S. postal van by a suspect in another vehicle. Officers and EMTs performed life-saving measures on scene and he was transported to Trumbull Regional Medical Center where he later died as a result of his wounds,” police said.

Police say the suspect vehicle was located in a driveway on Maryland Ave NE. Officers searched the home.

“Evidence, including the suspect vehicle, have been recovered and several individuals were transported to the Warren Police Department to be interviewed,” the release states.

There is no one in custody at this time for the shooting.

The U.S. Postal Service and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are assisting with this ongoing investigation.

Anyone with any information about this case is being asked to contact Detective John Greaver at 330-841-2723 or at jgreaver@warren.org

