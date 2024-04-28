‘Targeted ambush’ kills 3 in Escambia County, Florida

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Three men are dead after a shooting at a birthday party early Sunday morning in Escambia County, Florida.

A post from the ECSO says they responded to a shooting call at 1:15 Sunday morning at a birthday party near the intersection of 65th Avenue and Jackson Street.

Three men were shot in a vehicle parked along 65th Avenue.

All three died from their injuries.

“This is a terrible tragedy that we are investigating as a targeted ambush,” said Sheriff Chip Simmons in the post.

They’re asking anyone with any information or useful videos or pictures to contact the sheriff’s office at 850-436-9620.

