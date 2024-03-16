New Target stores coming to these Florida cities

(NEXSTAR) — Despite some major recent closures, retail giant Target is still expanding in many places in the U.S.

Personal finance resource Finance Buzz recently rounded up the 39 cities that are getting Target stores. Of the 18 states covered, Florida is getting most of them, with a total of six new locations in the works.

Florida residents can expect new Target stores at:

Bradenton Beach

Miami Beach North

Miami Downtown

Miami Grove Central

Wildwood — Trailwinds Village

Wesley Chapel — The Grove at Wesley Chapel

Finance Buzz explains that the new Miami locations join that city’s existing eight Target stores.

Last September, Target announced the October closure of nine stores in four states. According to the company, an increase in theft was a chief contributing factor in the decision.

“We know that our stores serve an important role in their communities, but we can only be successful if the working and shopping environment is safe for all,” Target said in a statement last year.

Target said that the areas affected by the closures — which included stores in New York City, San Francisco, Seattle and Portland — would still be served by over 150 nearby Target locations.

For a full list of new Target locations nationwide, visit Finance Buzz.

