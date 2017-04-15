Target Recalls Easter Toys Over Safety Concerns

The products have been recalled over concerns that they may expand inside a child's body if ingested, causing serious health issues.

Target issued a recall for its water-absorbing Easter and Dino toys Thursday over potentially serious health implications if the toys are ingested.

According to the voluntary recall notice posted on the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) website, the toys absorb water to expand in size. The notice added the toys were sold across the country at Target stores from February 2017 till March 2017 for around $1.

Read: OK Foods Recalls Chicken Products Over Possible Metal Contamination

The recalled toys, if ingested by a child, may absorb liquids and expand inside the child's body. This could lead to a serious health risk as the object could block the intestines, and have implications like vomiting and dehydration, following which surgery would be necessary for the removal of the toy. However, the notice said there have been no incidents or injuries reported.

The recall covers about 560,000 units of the products, which were manufactured in China and imported by Minneapolis-based Target. The affected products are listed below:

1. Hatch & Grow Easter Eggs

2. Easter Grow Toys

3. Hatch Your Own Dino Egg

On the back of the Hatch & Grow Easter Eggs and Easter Grow Toys packaging, the recalled products show model number 234-25-1200. For the Hatch Your Own Dino Egg, model number 234-09-0016 is printed on the label inside the packaging.

The Hatch & Grow Easter Eggs — in the colors pink, blue or purple — have a white bunny, brown bunny or butterfly toy in them, while the Easter Grow Toys have a yellow chick, brown bunny or white bunny, the notice said. The Dino Eggs are purple or yellow/green and include one of 11 dinosaurs.

All consumers who bought the recalled products have been urged to not let children use them, and to return them to any Target store for a full refund.

Related Articles