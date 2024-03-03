Target arson suspect apprehended: Vallejo PD

(KRON) – The arson suspect who was responsible for $4 million worth of repairs in a Vallejo Target was apprehended.

The incident occurred in the 900 block of Admiral Callaghan Lane around 3 p.m. on Feb. 24. The suspect ignited a fire at the Target store.

(Photo: Vallejo Police Department)

The new estimated cost of the damages exceeds $4 million.

Vallejo PD expressed gratitude to the community members who assisted in reporting the suspect’s location.

Vallejo PD posted on its Facebook account, “Thankful for the vigilant community members who promptly reported the suspect’s location, enabling our officers to swiftly and efficiently locate and apprehend the arsonist. Your responses were crucial in mitigating the potential harm and bringing the arsonist responsible to justice.”

The Target store opened its doors on Sunday after being closed due to the arson.

