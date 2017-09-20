    Target's New Home Line, Project 62, Is Way More Affordable Than You Think

    Brittany Nims

    Remember this moment, because you can’t go back to a time before you discovered Target’s new furniture and home line. 

    That’s right. Target’s highly-anticipated, new in-house homeware collection, Project 62, just dropped online, and the gorgeous line is waymore affordable than it looks.

    View photos
    Project 62, Target's in-house home decor and furniture line, just dropped.  (Target)

    The beautifully modernist designs are a bit of a departure from the retailer’s historically basic housewares, one of several signs of the brand’s push to connect itself to more designer-focused goods.

    From rose gold barware and marble cheeseboards, to velvet bedding and Mongolian-fur toss pillows, this is the affordable luxe collection you’ve been waiting for. Check out our favorite pieces from Project 62 below that are sure to sell out. 

    1 Queen Loring Bed

    View photos
    (Target)

    Shop it here

    2 Soriano Square Arm Channel Tufted Chair

    View photos
    (Target)

    Shop it here

    3 Esters Wood Arm Chair Husk

    View photos
    (Target)

    Shop it here

    4 Highfield C Table White Marble

    View photos
    (Target)

    Shop it here

    5 Sollerod Console Table

    View photos
    (Target)

    Shop it here

    6 Antwerp Bookcase With Storage

    View photos
    (Target)

    Shop it here

    7 Amherst Mid-Century Modern Desk/Console

    View photos
    (Target)

    Shop it here

    8 Lemoor Mid-Century Ottoman With Storage

    View photos
    (Target)

    Shop it here

    9 Frey Metal Barstool

    View photos
    (Target)

    Shop it here

    10 Madrot Glass Globe Floor Lamp

    View photos
    (Target)

    Shop it here

    11 Entenza Wire Table Lamp

    View photos
    (Target)

    Shop it here

    12 Hello Doormat

    View photos
    (Target)

    Shop it here

    13 Charcoal/White Microplush Geo Area Rug

    View photos
    (Target)

    Shop it here

    14 Rose Gold Cocktail Shaker

    View photos
    (Target)

    Shop it here

    15 Marble and Acacia Cake Stand

    View photos
    (Target)

    Shop it here

    16 Round Copper Serving Platter

    View photos
    (Target)

    Shop it here

    17 Rose Glassware

    View photos
    (Target)

    Shop it here

    18 Woven Wall Hanging

    View photos
    (Target)

    Shop it here

    19 Hexagon Wall Cubbie With Hooks

    View photos
    (Target)

    Shop it here

    20 Velvet Grid Stitch Bedding

    View photos
    (Target)

    Shop it here

    21 Modern Rose Gold Bathroom Accessories

    View photos
    (Target)

    Shop them here

    HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

    • This article originally appeared on HuffPost.