Target's New Home Line, Project 62, Is Way More Affordable Than You Think

Remember this moment, because you can’t go back to a time before you discovered Target’s new furniture and home line.
That’s right. Target’s highly-anticipated, new in-house homeware collection, Project 62, just dropped online, and the gorgeous line is waymore affordable than it looks.
The beautifully modernist designs are a bit of a departure from the retailer’s historically basic housewares, one of several signs of the brand’s push to connect itself to more designer-focused goods.
From rose gold barware and marble cheeseboards, to velvet bedding and Mongolian-fur toss pillows, this is the affordable luxe collection you’ve been waiting for. Check out our favorite pieces from Project 62 below that are sure to sell out.
1 Queen Loring Bed
2 Soriano Square Arm Channel Tufted Chair
3 Esters Wood Arm Chair Husk
4 Highfield C Table White Marble
5 Sollerod Console Table
6 Antwerp Bookcase With Storage
7 Amherst Mid-Century Modern Desk/Console
8 Lemoor Mid-Century Ottoman With Storage
9 Frey Metal Barstool
10 Madrot Glass Globe Floor Lamp
11 Entenza Wire Table Lamp
12 Hello Doormat
13 Charcoal/White Microplush Geo Area Rug
14 Rose Gold Cocktail Shaker
15 Marble and Acacia Cake Stand
16 Round Copper Serving Platter
17 Rose Glassware
18 Woven Wall Hanging
19 Hexagon Wall Cubbie With Hooks
20 Velvet Grid Stitch Bedding
21 Modern Rose Gold Bathroom Accessories
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.
- This article originally appeared on HuffPost.
703