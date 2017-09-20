Target's New Home Line, Project 62, Is Way More Affordable Than You Think

Remember this moment, because you can’t go back to a time before you discovered Target’s new furniture and home line.

That’s right. Target’s highly-anticipated, new in-house homeware collection, Project 62, just dropped online, and the gorgeous line is waymore affordable than it looks.

The beautifully modernist designs are a bit of a departure from the retailer’s historically basic housewares, one of several signs of the brand’s push to connect itself to more designer-focused goods.

From rose gold barware and marble cheeseboards, to velvet bedding and Mongolian-fur toss pillows, this is the affordable luxe collection you’ve been waiting for. Check out our favorite pieces from Project 62 below that are sure to sell out.

1 Queen Loring Bed

2 Soriano Square Arm Channel Tufted Chair

3 Esters Wood Arm Chair Husk