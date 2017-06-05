Tarek El Moussa Is Down to Be the Next 'Bachelor'

From Redbook

It's been seven months since Tarek and Christina El Moussa officially announced their split, and the hosts of Flip or Flop are moving on - which in Tarek's case means dating "a few people."

"I've really never been single before. It's a whole new life and I'm having a lot of fun," he told E! News. "I'm happy. I love going on dates. I like meeting girls."

One major thing that's changed since he married Christina in 2009? The advent of dating apps. "To meet girls is a lot easier than it's ever been," he said.

Even with all of the options available to him, El Moussa would be open to another: appearing on a dating show like The Bachelor. "I would be open to that. I would absolutely be open to that," he said.

"I'm open for dating shows. I'm ready to date and be healthy," he went on. "I mean, the last three years have really kicked my butt: cancer, cancer, back, 50-pound weight swing. I'm finally in a place where I'm healthy, happy and I'm ready to move forward."

One thing he won't be doing? Get back together with Christina. While he would "of course" hook up with an ex, "I don't think it would be with Christina."

Christina, for her part, has no intention of going back to the "ex category". And she recently moved forward with a longtime goal of her own. She inked the birth dates of her two children on her forearm during a girls' weekend trip. "No time like the present," she captioned. Carpe diem, El Moussas!

