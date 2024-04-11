Taos man arrested near Raton on kidnapping charges

Apr. 11—A Taos man was arrested Wednesday night near Raton after, police say, he kidnapped a woman and the couple's 1-year-old baby at a Ranchos de Taos residence hours earlier.

New Mexico State Police filed two felony counts of second-degree kidnapping against Ramon Romero, 22, in Taos County Magistrate Court. Police say Romero forced a woman and their baby into a vehicle in Ranchos de Taos and drove off, through Española and eventually to Interstate 25, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

State police went to the Ranchos de Taos residence in response to a domestic violence call at about 3:40 p.m. Wednesday, the affidavit states. Multiple witnesses said a woman ran across the street for help and borrowed a neighbor's phone to dial 911 after Romero had taken her phone away. Afterward, the witnesses told police, Romero drove up in a gold SUV and forced the woman in before driving off.

"Witnesses stated they observed Ramon hand over the baby to [the woman] and then forced them both into the vehicle," the affidavit states.

On Thursday, a judge ordered Ramon transported back to Taos to face the charges.