Tanner Washington's sentencing hearing postponed

Mar. 1—The sentencing hearing for Tanner Dean Washington, 29, Stratford, admitted killer of 17-year-old Faith Lindsey, was postponed to April 25.

The hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. in Courtroom 1, Room 230, of the U.S. Courthouse in Muskogee. Washington was originally scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 29.

Lindsay disappeared from Pauls Valley on Oct. 29, 2019, and is believed dead, even though a body has yet to be recovered.

Washington pleaded guilty in August 2022 to "second-degree murder in Indian Country," and admitted to killing Lindsey, his girlfriend at the time of the murder.

Washington admitted that "On or about October 27, 2019, I did unlawfully kill Faith Lindsey with malice aforethought," Washington said in a court record.

Although his admission was part of a plea agreement, there is no agreement between the federal government and Washington as far as sentencing, meaning he could face any number of years up to life in prison.

Court records indicate that if the "court imposes a sentence with which the defendant is dissatisfied, the defendant will not be permitted to withdraw any guilty plea for that reason alone, nor will the defendant be permitted to withdraw any plea should the Court decline to follow any recommendations by any of the parties to this agreement."