Tanker truck crashes near Priceville

Apr. 11—A tanker truck crashed into a ditch on Alabama 67 in Priceville on Thursday, according to the Priceville Police Department.

Police said the wreck poses no threat to residents, but that the area around mile marker 30 should be avoided as "crews will be working for several hours to clear the wreck scene."

No information was immediately available on whether there were injuries in the crash.

