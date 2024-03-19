Tanker rollover on Spaulding Turnpike in Dover spills fuel, causes delays

DOVER — A fuel tanker rolled over in an accident on the Spaulding Turnpike shortly before 5:30 p.m. Monday, causing a fuel spill that caused an hours-long traffic shutdown, according to New Hampshire State Police.

The tanker driver was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, police said. The fuel truck appeared to have a mechanical issue, causing the accident, police said.

The crash occurred near mile marker 14.9 in Dover. The operator of a 2014 Peterbilt tanker truck lost control while driving north and left the the right shoulder of the highway, veered into the center of the roadway and rolled over in the middle of the turnpike, according to police. Debris from the accident damaged a 2016 Ford 150.

New Hampshire State Police

The tanker leaded fuel on the highway and the shoulder of the turnpike, police said.

Spaulding Turnpike northbound was closed at exit 9 in Dover for approximately three hours while the truck was removed and the roadway was cleaned, according to police. The right travel lane and breakdown lane will remain closed in the immediate area of the crash for an extended period of time, police added.

Assisting state police were Dover police, Dover Fire Rescue, Rochester Fire Department, the New Hampshire Department of Transportation, New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services and Rochester Truck.Based upon the initial investigation,

The crash is being investigated by Trooper First Class Jon Minnich and Trooper Matthew Bailey. Police ask anyone with information pertaining to this crash is asked to contact Minnich at Jonathan.D.Minnnich@dos.nh.gov or Bailey at Matthew.Bailey@dos.nh.gov.

