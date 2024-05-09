Tanker overturns in Columbia, spilling 4,000 gallons of fuel

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) — A tanker truck overturned in Columbia early Thursday morning and spilled thousands of gallons of gas.

The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. on Nashville Highway at Burt Drive.

1 storm-related death reported in Maury County

(Courtesy: Columbia Fire & Rescue)

(Courtesy: Columbia Fire & Rescue)

Columbia Fire and Rescue reported the fuel tanker overturned and dumped nearly 4,000 gallons of fuel onto Nashville Highway.

The driver of the tanker was transported, treated and released with non-life threatening injuries.

⏩ Read today’s top stories on wkrn.com

Both lanes are blocked while crews work to clear the scene. Motorists are asked to seek alternate routes.

📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.