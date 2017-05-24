    Tangerine hair is a great way to prove you're ready for summer

    Chloe Bryan
    Is this hair orange? Yes. Is it orange hair? No. It's tangerine hair, and it's a nice new color trend popping up on Instagram.

    The pastel-y, citrus-y shades will probably cost you a while in the stylist's chair — per Glamour, about four hours — but if you love Creamsicles and are sick of rose gold, they're a delightful option for summertime.

    Bonus: You get to look like Leeloo from The Fifth Element, but without the damaging Born Sexy Yesterday trope! Imagine the 'grams you could 'gram, y'all.

    Check out a few tangerine-haired trendsetters below.

