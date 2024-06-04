Tanger Outlet theft: Woman arrested after $2K worth of merchandise stolen from Nike

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) — A woman has been arrested for her connection to a theft that occurred at a Nike outlet in Antioch earlier this year.

According to court documents, 32-year-old Jamecia Smith and six other individuals walked into the Nike store located in Tanger Outlets just after 7:30 p.m. on March 18.

Authorities reported the group began taking multiple items off the shelves, which was estimated to be at least $2,725 worth of merchandise.

An arrest report states the group “took as much merchandise as they could carry, disregarding any fitment of size of the clothing and focusing on the quantity of items.”

Officials said at least three vehicles were used by group, describing one as a Black Hyundai with a Tennessee tag.

Further investigation revealed that the Hyundai was registered to Jamecia Smith, police said. She was also identified as one of the suspects seen on surveillance video provided by the Nike outlet.

Smith was booked in the Metro Jail on Monday, June 3. She was charged with felony organized retail crime and burglary.

However, booking records show Smith was released from Metro Jail just before 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 4.

