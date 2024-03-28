Taneytown homeowner arrested after overnight barricade

An unnamed person who barricaded inside in their Taneytown house overnight Tuesday was taken into police custody unharmed Wednesday afternoon and charged with first- and second-degree assault and reckless endangerment, according to the Taneytown Police Department.

Taneytown police responded to a habitual noise complaint on Starboard Drive at about 10:30 p.m., Tuesday, according to a news release posted by the department on Facebook. Once at the address, the homeowner appeared in a window pointing a suspected firearm at the officers, who took cover and called for backup.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office and Maryland State Police special weapons and tactics (SWAT) troopers responded, and police decided to tactically withdraw from and de-escalate the situation, according to the news release.

Taneytown police applied for and were granted an arrest warrant for first- and second-degree assault and reckless endangerment.

“Chemical munitions” and “distraction devices” were deployed while the police executed the arrest warrant, at about 1:18 p.m., Wednesday, police said. The suspect was taken into custody unharmed at about 2:45 p.m., Wednesday, according to Taneytown police.