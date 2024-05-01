Tandem bike riders cruise in Zion National Park — and crash into deer, officials say

A nighttime cruise on a tandem bicycle through Zion National Park turned dangerous when the pair of riders crashed into a deer, Utah cops said.

They were cruising just inside the park between 8:30-9 p.m. on Sunday, April 25, when they hit the deer near the park’s southern entrance, a spokesperson with the Springdale Police Department told McClatchy News over the phone on Wednesday, May 1.

Park rangers and paramedics from Hurricane Valley Fire Rescue evaluated them and transported them to a regional hospital, Lieutenant Jason Shafer said.

Information about their injuries and condition — and about the condition of the deer — was not available.

