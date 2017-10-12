Tanaka to start Game 1 of ALCS for Yankees against Astros

New York Yankees pitcher Masahiro Tanaka walks on the field before Game 5 of the baseball team's American League Division Series against the Cleveland Indians, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

HOUSTON (AP) — Masahiro Tanaka will start in Game 1 of the AL Championship Series for the New York Yankees against Dallas Keuchel and the Houston Astros on Friday night.

The Yankees announced the decision on Thursday and also set the rotation for the next three games. New York's Luis Severino will pitch Game 2 on Saturday against Justin Verlander.

CC Sabathia gets the nod to start Game 3 on Monday in New York and Sonny Gray will start Game 4 on Tuesday.

The Astros have not announced their starters for Games 3 and 4.