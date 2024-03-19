Tamron Hall on her goal for fifth season of show

Talk show host Tamron Hall brought some charm to Charm City over the weekend. The Emmy award-winning journalist stopped in Baltimore on Saturday as part of her on her multicity tour to promote her new book, "Watch Where They Hide." She spoke with 11 News anchor Kai Reed about her talk show and what she hopes viewers will experience during the fifth season. Watch The Tamron Hall Show weekdays at 2 p.m. on WBAL-TV 11.

View comments