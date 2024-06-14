Tampa woman, 71, fatally shot roommate over untidy living space, police say

Police have arrested a 71-year-old Tampa woman in the fatal shooting of a man at a home they shared in Ybor Heights on Thursday.

Patricia Whitehead shot and killed the man after he didn’t clean up a mess he had made in the home, police said.

The man was leaving the residence in the 1000 block of East 26th Avenue on Thursday morning when Whitehead heard him slam the door. She retrieved a gun from her bedroom, followed him out of their home and shot him multiple times, police said.

“Whitehead had become angry with the victim, claiming he did not clean up after himself,” according to a news release from the Tampa Police Department.

Police have not released the man’s name.

Just before 9:30 a.m., police responded to the shooting and arrived to find the man with gunshot wounds to his upper body. He was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

Whitehead was arrested later Thursday and booked at the Orient Road Jail on a first-degree murder charge.