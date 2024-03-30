Tampa welcomes unique-looking (but adorable) baby endangered Malayan tapir: See photos

Florida welcomed one unique-looking baby animal on Tuesday morning when an endangered Malayan tapir was born, ZooTampa announced Friday.

The Malayan tapir is an endangered species, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature and Natural Resources Red List. As of 2014, there were less than 2,500 in the world.

But ZooTampa at Lowry Park added one more with the birth of a calf overnight Monday. The unnamed baby was born to mom Ubi after a 13-month pregnancy, and both are doing well.

“Malayan tapirs are endangered, and any addition is a significant conservation achievement," said Chris Massaro, Senior vice president of zoologicaloOperations at ZooTampa, said in a statement. "Our goal is that when guests see these amazing animals that they will connect with them in ways that inspire action to save the world’s endangered wildlife."

Tapir calf hanging out with mom 'Ubi and dad 'Albert'

The Malayan tapir is the largest among the Tapir family, according to the Malaysia Biodiversity Centre. They have a fleshy nose for picking up leaves and feeding themselves, and adults are recognized by their two-tone, black and white body.

But this baby will keep its unique stripes and spots for the first six months.

The calf was born to Ubi, 18 years old, and dad Albert, who is 13. The two were paired as part of an Association of Zoos and Aquariums Species Survival Plan, according to ZooTampa.

The species faces threats from disruptions to its natural habitat in Malaysia through agriculture, development and human intrusion. ZooTampa said guests can help tapirs by buying sustainability sourced palm oil.

