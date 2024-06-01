Tampa shoppers preparing for hurricane season as sales tax holiday begins

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Starting on Saturday June 1, you can get items to prepare for the next hurricane, tax free.

The Florida Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday will run for two weeks, and places like Home Depot have things like flashlights, batteries and tarps, without any sales tax.

As the time of year heads into hurricane season, Floridians need to be prepared.

“With the tax-free event, it will save you money and it will save you time later,” store manager Anthony Robinson said.

Some other items that are tax free include: lanterns, candles, matches, battery-powered radios, coolers, rain gear, first aid kits, and more.

“I always recommend grabbing those smaller items first, they’re the easiest to replenish and maintain,” Robinson said.

People shopping at Home Depot said they are checking their lists.

“We’ve been preparing every year and all we’re doing right now is replenishing our supplies. So, we’ve got our batteries, our water, and we have our escape plan, if necessary,” Michael Dexter said.

Shoppers were scanning the isles and adding what they needed to their carts, just in case.

“I take a look at everything that’s on the list that the sale applies to, and we see if there’s anything on that list that we need to replenish,” Dexter said.

“I’ve got my son and three grandkids, so we will probably be hunkered down together,” shopper Renee Tate said.

Those who have been through hurricanes before encourage people to be prepared.

“When the state issues the warnings to hit the road, hit the road,” Tate said.

“Florida is a peninsula, so we’re all near the water, so well have to be really careful,” Dexter stated.

“If you’ve got those items already stored away, in a tote maybe, it’s just one less worry that you save yourself from,” Robinson said.

The sales tax holiday goes until Friday, June 14. The second one begins on Saturday, Aug. 24 and ends on Friday, Sept. 6.

