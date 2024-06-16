Tampa shooting leaves three dead, one deputy injured

Hillsborough deputies are investigating a shooting that resulted in the deaths of a suspect, his parents, and the injury of a deputy late Saturday night.

The incident took place Saturday shortly after 11 p.m. at a home located in the 14000 block of Cactus Wren Place in Carrollwood. The suspect was identified as Christos Alexander, 19.

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff, Alexander’s mother called 911 to report that her husband had been shot by her son. While still on the phone with dispatch, additional gunshots were heard. Deputies arrived to find Alexander and his mother outside the house. Alexander shot his mother and the deputies, who returned fire. Alexander then retreated into the home.

Hillsborough police deployed its SWAT , explosive ordnance disposal , and crisis negotiation teams. When specialty units entered the home, they discovered Alexander had succumbed to his injuries, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Chad Chronister said deputies responded to a chaotic scene and acted to protect the community.

“Without our deputy’s quick and skillful response, an entire neighborhood would have been in danger,” said Chronister in a statement. “The monster we encountered this evening is responsible for not only injuring our deputy but also killing his own mother and father.”

The names of the parents were not immediately released.

Five deputies were involved in the incident. None of them have any prior uses of deadly force, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. No further information was immediately available.