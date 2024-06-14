Tampa raises flag in honor of Juneteenth

The red, white and blue flag with a large star waved in the breeze at Tampa’s City Center, where around 150 people gathered for a flag-raising event on Friday in honor of Juneteenth. Despite the heat and blazing sun, spirits were high when a drum band performed to the clapping and cheering of attendees.

Juneteenth, also known as Juneteenth National Independence Day, is celebrated annually to commemorate June 19, 1865, the day slavery is considered to have ended in America.

Tampa’s emancipation came earlier, in May of 1964.