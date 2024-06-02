Tampa police shut down part of Hillsborough Avenue due to fatal crash

Tampa police have shut down part of Hillsborough Avenue while investigating a fatal traffic crash, according to a Sunday afternoon news release.

The incident occurred at the intersection of E. Hillsborough Avenue and N. 11th Street, which is just east of Interstate 275 in Tampa, police said at about noon.

Police said E. Hillsborough Avenue is closed in both directions from N. Nebraska Avenue to N. 15th Street. They told motorists to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

Details on the crash were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.