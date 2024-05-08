Tampa police seek public’s help in identifying stabbing suspect

The Tampa Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a stabbing.

On March 4, a man who was experiencing homelessness was stabbed on the 1500 block of East Eighth Avenue, the police department said in a news release. The man was treated at a hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening, and he was later released.

The police department released a video of who detectives believe is the suspect. The video shows a Black man with a white beard riding a white bicycle. He’s wearing a blue shirt and black hat.

In the news release, the police department said officers have “increased their proactive work” with homeless people in an effort to generate leads in the case. Police also encouraged those in need of resources to contact the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay by dialing 211, or visiting tampa.gov/homeless.

Anyone with information about the stabbing can call the Tampa Police Department at 813-231-6130 or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 800-873-8477 or via TIP411.