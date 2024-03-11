Tampa police seek public’s help in identifying homicide suspect

The Tampa Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying the suspect of a homicide that occurred in Seminole Heights last week.

Shortly after 8 a.m. on March 4, police responded to a report of a deceased person on the 5700 block of North Nebraska Avenue, the department previously said in a news release. Officers found a woman with upper body trauma. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Monday, police identified the victim as Rebecca Couture, 37, and said she had been shot. The Police Department released a video that they say shows the suspect in Couture’s death. They are seeking the public’s help in identifying the person in the video.

Anyone with information or video footage from a home or business that could help detectives is asked to call Tampa police at 813-231-6130. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 800-873-8477 or via TIP411.