Tampa police searching for missing 12-year-old girl

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Police Department is searching for a missing 12-year-old girl who disappeared late Saturday night.

According to TPD, Nicole Guitierrez, 12, was last seen at 2712 E 18th Avenue in Tampa around 11:20 p.m. Police said she left the area on foot.

She was last seen wearing a gray long-sleeve shirt with “Happy Holidays” written on the front and blue pants with black stripes.

Nicole is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. She has shoulder-length brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Tampa Police Department at 813-231-6130.

