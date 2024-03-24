Tampa police searching for girl, 12, who went missing Saturday night

Tampa police are searching for a missing 12-year-old girl last seen in a neighborhood northeast of Ybor CIty.

Nicole Gutierrez went missing Saturday in the area of the 2700 block of East 18th Avenue in Tampa around 11:20 p.m., according to a Tampa Police Department report. The girl is believed to have left the area on foot.

She is described as a white Hispanic, 5 feet 7 inches tall and 55 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a gray long sleeve shirt with “Happy Holidays” on the front and blue pants with black stripes, when she went missing.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a missing child alert. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Tampa Police Department at 813-231-6130 or 911.