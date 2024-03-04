Tampa police investigating woman’s death as homicide

Tampa police are investigating a homicide after they found a woman dead in Seminole Heights on Monday.

Police responded shortly after 8 a.m. to a report of a deceased person on the 5700 block of N Nebraska Avenue, according to a department news release. Officers found a woman with upper body trauma. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives were working to determine what led to the woman’s death and to identify a suspect.

Police said the woman’s name will be released after her family is notified.

This is a developing story. Stay with tampabay.com for updates.