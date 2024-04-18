Tampa police investigating ‘suspicious items’ after suicide on McKinley Drive

The Tampa Police Department is investigating after “suspicious items” were found after a suicide on McKinley Drive.

Shortly after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Florida Department of Transportation staff received a call from a man who said he was in the parking lot at 1201 McKinley Drive and had a bomb, the Police Department said in a news release. Police say the man was also making suicidal statements.

When officers arrived, they found the man in a blue vehicle in the parking lot. As they approached the vehicle, the man put a gun to his head. He shot himself as officers tried to talk to him, according to the news release.

The Tampa police bomb team was dispatched after “suspicious items, including wires, were observed in the car,” the news release states.

Florida Department of Transportation and Florida Highway Patrol staff were evacuated from their offices, and McKinley Drive was closed to traffic.

No further information was immediately available.

Need help?

Contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988, visit suicidepreventionlifeline.org, or call the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay by dialing 2-1-1.