Tampa Police investigating a shooting near Armature Works
Tampa Police say that they responded to a report of a shooting at 1900 block of North Ola Avenue, near Armature Works around 4pm today.
Tampa Police say that they responded to a report of a shooting at 1900 block of North Ola Avenue, near Armature Works around 4pm today.
Indian ride-hailing giant Ola is shutting down its operations in the U.K., Australia and New Zealand, six years after expanding to international markets, as it shifts focus to shoring up its domestic business ahead of an initial public offering. An Ola spokesperson told TechCrunch that the SoftBank-backed ride-hailing startup sees "immense opportunity for expansion in India," where it operates in hundreds of cities and offers a range of transportation options, including two-wheelers. "With this clear focus, we’ve reassessed our priorities and have decided to shut down our overseas ride-hailing business in its current form in the U.K., Australia and New Zealand," the spokesperson added.
Investors are biding their time until the key March CPI inflation report lands as they wrestle with uncertainty around interest rates.
Elon Musk’s decision to green light a robotaxi over an affordable EV might cost the company its lead. Last week, Musk reportedly canned the effort in favor of a robotaxi, the sort of pie-in-the-sky project that defined his first decade at the helm. Today, Tesla is no longer the plucky upstart.
The actress goes for a grand slam featuring tennis-inspired styles as she promotes “Challengers.”
Between the depth of the lineup and the power of the UFC brand, UFC 300 pretty much sells itself.
With the NCAA tournament behind us, here's an updated look at Yahoo Sports' first- and second-round projections for the 2024 NBA Draft.
The top QB prospect for Yahoo Sports' Nate Tice is different from the consensus. What other signal-callers should fans keep an eye on this draft?
A dairy farm worker in Texas is the second-ever case of human infection in the U.S. Here's what it means for you.
Can’t wait until 2044? Here are the eclipses you can start planning for now.
Andy Behrens checks in on how some of baseball's top prospects are doing to start the season, leading with a bevy of Baltimore bats.
What does Detroit need in this month's NFL Draft? How many picks do they have? We break it down right here.
In February, Demis Hassabis, the CEO of Google's DeepMind AI research lab, warned that throwing increasing amounts of compute at the types of AI algorithms in wide use today could lead to diminishing returns. Getting to the "next level" of AI, as it were, Hassabis said, will instead require fundamental research breakthroughs that yield viable alternatives to today's entrenched approaches. Ex-Tesla engineer George Morgan agrees.
At the ongoing Google Cloud Next conference in Las Vegas, the company has revealed the Gemini-powered chatbots its partners are working on, some of which you could end up interacting with.
The total solar eclipse witnessed across North America was a big attraction throughout sports on Monday. Several athletes were photographed watching the phenomenon.
Tesla (TSLA) stock closed up nearly 5% on Monday as investors bought into CEO Elon Musk’s latest proclamation that Tesla would debut its long-awaited robotaxi on Aug. 8.
Everything you need to know about the April 8 celestial event.
Compare Target Circle 360 with Walmart+ and Amazon Prime for cost, rewards or points, and other perks to see which membership offers the best value for shoppers.
After opening its developer API to select companies for testing in March, Meta's Twitter/X competitor Threads is now introducing developer documentation and a sign-up sheet for interested parties ahead of the API's public launch, planned for June. The new documentation details the API's current limitations and its endpoints, among other things, which could help developers get started on their Threads-connected apps and any other projects that integrate with the new social network. For instance, those who want to track analytics around Threads' posts can use an Insights API to retrieve things like views, likes, replies, reposts, and quotes.
Now available at an unbeatable 40% discount during The Home Depot's spring sale, this set is meticulously engineered for maximum tool strength, ensuring durability and longevity for any task. The flush directional lever and socket flats are designed to prevent rolling, while the stamped socket sizes offer easy visibility.
Google continues rolling out Gemini to different products as today the company announced that Android Studio's bot is getting upgraded with Gemini Pro. In May 2023, during the Google I/O developer event, the company introduced Studio Bot powered by the PaLM-2 foundation model. The company is rolling out Gemini in Android Studio in more than 180 countries for the Android Studio Jellyfish version.