Tampa police investigating after person fatally shot on East Busch Boulevard

Police were investigating a shooting death in northeast Tampa this weekend after receiving a report of a disturbance not far from Busch Gardens.

Officers responded to 2307 E. Busch Blvd. around 12:15 p.m. Saturday. They found there was a dispute between two people, which led to a man being shot, according to a news release.

The man, who was not named, was taken to a hospital where he later died. Police were searching for the other person involved.

“While early in the investigation, it appears the individuals were known to each other, and this is not a random incident,” a news release said.

No further information was immediately released.