Tampa police investigating officer after alleged hit and run

The Tampa Police Department has launched an internal investigation after a man said an officer crashed into his car and left the scene.

Jake Perrin said he and a friend were driving down North Boulevard in Tampa after dropping off the friend’s mom the evening of March 9 when he felt his car get hit from behind. He looked back to see who’d struck him, expecting the driver to stop. He saw a blur of flashing police lights turn on as a police vehicle moved past him and took off down the road.

“I was dumbfounded, I couldn’t believe it,” said Perrin, 27, who lives in Lutz. “It was sad to see that, because I’m a big supporter of the police.”

He pulled over and called the Tampa police non-emergency line. He said about a half-dozen officers showed up to the intersection with West River Heights Avenue. They asked him and his friend multiple times what happened. He told them the police car had not come to a stop at the stop sign before turning onto the street.

Forensics officers took paint chips from his car that came from the other vehicle. Officers gave him a crash report that night that lists officer Devon Donahue as the driver who struck him.

But after the officers left, Perrin was bothered. He felt like officers were treating the incident like a regular crash instead of a hit-and-run.

The next day, Perrin went back to the intersection where the crash happened and found a house with a front porch camera. He asked for the footage.

It showed Perrin driving south on North Boulevard as a Tampa police vehicle comes east on West River Heights Avenue. In the video, which the homeowner gave permission for the Times to use, the police car can be seen rolling through a stop sign and turning onto North Boulevard behind Perrin. It’s unclear from the video where the cars make impact. What sounds like an impact and screeching tires can be heard. The officer’s emergency lights turn on as both cars leave the camera frame.

Perrin said his insurance company is now in touch with Tampa police about fixing what he estimates is around a couple of thousand dollars in damage to the back quarter panel of his Toyota Corolla.

A Tampa police spokesperson confirmed Monday that there’s an active internal investigation into the incident and declined to answer further questions, including when the investigation started, where Donahue went after the crash and whether the officer was still on active duty.

The department provided a link to its policy for accidents involving agency vehicles, which says that employees involved in a crash “shall immediately stop.” It says exceptions may be justified if the officer is chasing a felon under authorized conditions, or in other cases of “extreme emergency.”

Perrin said officers told him at the scene that Donahue was trying to get to an officer-involved shooting that night. A spokesperson later said there was no report of such an incident.

Perrin said he hopes the department does a thorough investigation.

“I really couldn’t tell if the officers at the scene believed what I told them,” he said.