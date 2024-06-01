Tampa police investigating double homicide

Tampa police are investigating after two people were shot and killed near downtown Tampa on Saturday afternoon.

Police were called to the 1100 block of Ray Charles Boulevard at about 1:15 pm. Both victims — an adult man and woman — sustained upper body injuries and died at the scene, according to a Tampa Police Department news release.

Police found a weapon at the scene and took a suspect into custody. None of those involved were named, although authorities said that, based on a preliminary investigation, everyone involved knew each other.

